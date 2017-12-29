JAY-Z and Beyoncé take their daughter Blue Ivy to church in guest-heavy “Family Feud” video: Watch

JAY-Z has loved bringing out the star power for the numerous videos from his Grammy-dominating 4:44. The “Legacy” clip featured Ron Perlman, Susan Sarandon, and Emile Hirsch; “Smile” starred Gloria Carter; “MaNyfaCedGod” focused on Lupita Nyong’o; “Bam” co-starred Damian Marley; and “Moonlight” saw black actors like Issa Rae and Tessa Howard remaking Friends. Nothing compares to the cast he compiled for his new “Family Feud” video, though, as the slew of guest stars includes his own family.

Directed by Ava DuVernay and featuring a score by Flying Lotus, the video opens with a feud for power between siblings Michael B. Jordan and Thandi Newton. It then traces that family history back and forth through time, from the current president (a descendent of JAY-Z himself) to the forming of a new constitution in 2050. Along the way there are appearances by Rosario Dawson, Brie Larson, Rashida Jones, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Chastain, Omari Hardwick, Storm Reid, and many more.

(Read: Top 50 Albums of 2017)

It all leads back to a scene with JAY entering a church with his eldest daughter, the 5-year-old Blue Ivy. Blue’s mama, Beyoncé, appears stern and fierce as she waits for them at the altar. It turns out JAY is there to confess his sins to his wife, and Blue Ivy gets to bare witness to it all. It’s there that she learns the lesson that helps set up the foundation for the new American constitution: “Nobody wins when the family feuds.”

Check out the visual above via TIDAL. If you aren’t subscribed to the service, they’re currently offering a promotion for a free trial without having to use a credit card. Sign up here.