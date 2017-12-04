Jimmy Eat World announce Integrity Blues 2018 tour dates

Jimmy Eat World are hitting the road next summer in support of their latest album, Integrity Blues. The alternative rock veterans will play shows in both the US and Europe beginning in May. For the US leg, they’ll share the stage with The Hotelier, The Struts, and Alex Lahey.

(Read: Jim Adkins Dissects Jimmy Eat World’s Discography)

Additionally, JEW have announced the impending release of their Integrity Blues Acoustic EP. Due for release this Friday, December 8th, the three-track collection includes stripped down versions of “Integrity Blues”, “Sure and Certain”, and “Get Right”.

Jimmy Eat World 2018 Tour Dates:

05/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s ^

05/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater *

05/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

05/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

05/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

05/13 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre *

05/15 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *

05/16 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

05/18 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *

05/26 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

05/27 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

05/28 – Birmingham, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

05/30 – Hanover, DE @ Capitol

06/01-02 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock Im Park Festival

06/01-02 – Nuremburg, DE @ Rock AM Ring Festival

06/03 – Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island

06/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

06/06 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

06/07 – Malmo, SE @ KB

06/08-09 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/11 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues +

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel +

^ = w/ The Struts

* = w/ The Hotelier

+ = w/ Alex Lahey