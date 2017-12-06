Jlin returns with twisting new song “ICU”: Stream

Photo by Ryan Lowry

Electronic producer Jerrilynn Patton, aka Jlin, gave us one of the best albums of the year in Black Origami. The Indiana native returns today with “ICU”, her contribution to Adult Swim’s ongoing Singles Series.

The four-minute track inhales and exhales like much of Black Origami, which is to stay it has a wild spirit all its own. Feverish blitzes of percussion and a naturally driving, winding energy should keep listeners on their toes. Take a listen below.

Recently, Oneohtrix Point Never, Colin Stetson, Wavves, and Saba also provided entries to Adult Swim’s year-long music campaign. Find them all here.