John Mayer hospitalized for emergency appendectomy

Dead and Company have postponed tonight's concert in New Orleans

on December 05, 2017, 12:22pm
John Mayer has been hospitalized and will undergo an emergency appendectomy, according to a statement from Dead and Company.

Dead and Company, the Grateful Dead offshoot which finds Mayer performing alongside founding members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, have postponed tonight’s concert in New Orleans. The band has two further shows scheduled in Sunrise, Florida for later this week. Additionally, Mayer has a trio of solo shows scheduled in California toward the end of the month. The status of these performances remains to be seen.

