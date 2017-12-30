John Williams to write theme song for Star Wars’ Han Solo anthology film

Legendary composer John Williams will not be scoring the forthcoming Han Solo anthology, Solo: A Star Wars Story. The good news, however, is that he will be composing the film’s main theme.

This news comes courtesy of Variety, who learned of Williams’ involvement during an interview about The Last Jedi. “The present plan,” he said, “is that I’m writing a theme for Han Solo, and John Powell is going to write the score, which he’ll do brilliantly.” Powell’s involvement was announced over the summer, and Williams says it’s something he’s “very happy about.”

“What I will do is offer this to John, and to [director] Ron Howard, and if all parties are happy with it, then I will be happy,” Williams continued. “John [Powell] will complete the score. He will write all the rest of the themes and all of the other material, which I’m going to be very anxious to hear.”

It’s been said that the film’s music will be “scored in the style of the original Star Wars movies but retain Powell’s distinctive voice.” Powell was nominated for an Oscar in 2010 for his score to How to Train Your Dragon, and has also contributed scores to this year’s Ferdinand and the Bourne franchise.

Alden Ehrenreich plays the titular hero in the film, which also stars Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Paul Bettany, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25th, 2018.