Jonathan Wilson announces new album featuring Father John Misty, Lana Del Ray, shares “Over the Midnight”: Stream

Photo by ​Andrea Nakhla

Jonathan Wilson received plenty of acclaim in 2017, but it was largely based around other people’s work. He produced Pure Comedy for Father John Misty, played on Conor Oberst’s Salutations, and performed alongside Roger Waters on his massive Us + Them tour. While Wilson will continue to play guitar and sing in Waters’ band in the coming year, he’ll also put the focus on his solo career with the release of a new album, Rare Birds.

Due March 2nd via Bella Union, Wilson produced and recorded the album while simultaneously working with Waters on the Pink Floyd legend’s Is This The Life We Really Want?. The 13-track effort is the singer-songwriter/producer’s third solo full-length and marks a “maximalist” shift in direction from his previous LPs. Where his past works received comparisons to the Laurel Canyon tradition, this new one takes a “synthetic/acoustic, best-of-both-worlds analog/digital hybrid approach to achieve the complexity, sonic density and glossy hi-fi coating” of Wilson’s new sound.

For the recording session at his Fivestarstudios in Los Angeles, Wilson was joined by friends like Father John Misty (“49 Hairflips”) and Lana Del Rey (“Living With Myself”). His Waters tourmates Lucius appear on a trio of tracks, while ambient musician Laraaji provides backup on “Loving You”. The first song off the record, “Over the Midnight”, finds Wilson on a seven-minute journey to that special place only lovers can go. “I wanted to write a song about a sacred place for lovers to exist and I named that destination, process, mood or feeling ‘Over the Midnight’,” he explained in a press release. “It’s a place where nothing is savage.”

Take a listen via the single’s video below.

Rare Birds Artwork:

Rare Birds Tracklist:

01. Trafalgar Square (feat. Lucius)

02. Me

03. Over The Midnight

04. There’s A Light (feat. Lucius)

05. Sunset Boulevard

06. Rarebirds (feat. Lucius)

07. 49 Hair Flips (feat. Father John Misty)

08. Miriam Montague

09. Loving You (feat. Laraaji)

10. Living With Myself (feat. Lana Del Rey)

11. Hard To Get Over

12. Hi Ho The Righteous

13. Mulholland Queen

Wilson will continue to tour with Waters next year, but will also make time for his own headlining trek and festival appearances. Find his upcoming solo itinerary below.

Jonathan Wilson 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

12/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

12/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

03/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/03 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man

03/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

03/07 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/08 – Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel

03/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

03/10 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

03/15 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans

03/16 – Leeds, UK @ Burdened Social Club

03/17 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

03/19 – London, UK @ Omeara

03/20 – London, UK @ Omeara

03/21 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephémère

03/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

03/25 – Brussels, BE @ AB Club

03/27 – Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten

03/28 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

03/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspicher

03/31 – Copenhagen, DK @ Little Vega Hall

04/01 – Stockholm, SWE @ Bryggarsalen

04/03 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret