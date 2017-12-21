Jonny Greenwood details Phantom Thread soundtrack, shares “House of Woodcock”: Stream

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood and renowned director Paul Thomas Anderson first joined forces on the 2007 Daniel Day Lewis-starring film, There Will Be Blood. It’s rather fitting, then, that the two are working together again on Lewis’ final movie, Phantom Thread.

Greenwood’s soundtrack has been formally announced today. The collection, due out digitally January 12th through Nonesuch, spans 18 tracks. Included are compositions titled “The Hem”, “Never Cursed”, and “Endless Superstition”. There’s also “House of Woodcock”, a stirring four-minute number that can be heard below.

(Read: Hans Zimmer Says He Was “Starstruck” Upon Meeting Jonny Greenwood)

In his review of the film, Consequence of Sound’s Dominick Suzanne-Mayer praises Greenwood’s arrangements:

“Phantom Thread is sumptuous in every conception of that phrase, from Anderson’s photography to Mark Bridges’ precise costuming to Jonny Greenwood’s score, the latter of which somehow achieves a new high-water mark for Greenwood’s long-running collaboration with Anderson.”

The soundtrack, Greenwood’s fourth collaboration with Anderson following 2014’s Inherent Vice, has already earned a 2018 Golden Globe nomination. The film officially opens in theaters on Christmas Day.

Phantom Thread OST Tracklist:

01. Phantom Thread I

02. The Hem

03. Sandalwood I

04. The Tailor of Fitzrovia

05. Alma

06. Boletus Felleus

07. Phantom Thread II

08. Catch Hold

09. Never Cursed

10. That’s as May Be

11. Phantom Thread III

12. I’ll Follow Tomorrow

13. House of Woodcock

14. Sandalwood II

15. Barbara Rose

16. Endless Superstition

17. Phantom Thread IV

18. For the Hungry Boy