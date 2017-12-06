Jordan Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone has officially been ordered to series

“There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call the Twilight Zone.”

More than 50 years ago, The Twilight Zone brought to American airwaves a kind of terror which hadn’t previously been seen, at least not in the still-developing medium of broadcast television. Yet Rod Serling’s creation has an immeasurably long legacy, informing the legacies of science fiction, fantasy, and horror like few other creators in modern history. Now, on the heels of the wild breakout success of Get Out, Jordan Peele will revive the series for a new generation with a very different new set of fears. (And yet, the same as they’ve always been. Funny how that works.)

After news emerged last month that Peele was circling a revival of the famed anthology series, CBS confirmed today that a new run of The Twilight Zone has been ordered to series, with Peele and showrunner Marco Ramirez (The Defenders, Daredevil) overseeing the series.

“Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences,” said Peele in a statement.

Much remains unknown about the new version, from the length of its first season to when it’ll make its debut, but it’ll be part of CBS’ new All Access streaming platform when details eventually emerge. In the meantime, we can continue to enjoy Get Out, which as you’ve undoubtedly heard by now is probably the most Twilight Zone thing to hit theaters in years now.