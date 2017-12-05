Jorja Smith announces 2018 North American tour

Even without a proper album or EP out, Jorja Smith has been riding a wave of momentum all year on the strength of one-off singles (“Teenage Fantasy”, “On My Mind”) and high-profile collaborations (Drake’s “Get It Together”). The British-based R&B singer is looking to continue her streak in 2018, as she’s just announced a North American spring tour.
Launching in mid-April and running through the second week of May, the new jaunt sees Smith performing for audiences in San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, and New York, among others. This latest batch of dates follows a short stint over in the UK and 2017 shows opening for Bruno Mars.
Consult the full schedule.
Jorja Smith 2018 Tour Dates:
02/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Liquid Rooms
02/07 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill
02/08 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
02/10 – Coventry, UK @ Coventry Libraries
02/11 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy
02/12 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction
02/14 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
04/23 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew
04/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
04/26 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
04/27 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
04/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
05/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
05/08 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
05/09 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
05/12 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/13 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Revisit the music video for “Teenage Fantasy”: