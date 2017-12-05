Jorja Smith announces 2018 North American tour

Even without a proper album or EP out, Jorja Smith has been riding a wave of momentum all year on the strength of one-off singles (“Teenage Fantasy”, “On My Mind”) and high-profile collaborations (Drake’s “Get It Together”). The British-based R&B singer is looking to continue her streak in 2018, as she’s just announced a North American spring tour.

Launching in mid-April and running through the second week of May, the new jaunt sees Smith performing for audiences in San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, and New York, among others. This latest batch of dates follows a short stint over in the UK and 2017 shows opening for Bruno Mars.

Consult the full schedule.

Jorja Smith 2018 Tour Dates:

02/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Liquid Rooms

02/07 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill

02/08 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

02/10 – Coventry, UK @ Coventry Libraries

02/11 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

02/12 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Junction

02/14 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

04/23 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew

04/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

04/26 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

04/27 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

04/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

05/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

05/08 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

05/09 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

05/12 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/13 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Revisit the music video for “Teenage Fantasy”: