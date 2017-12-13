Jorja Smith covers Frank Ocean’s “Lost”: Stream

After a whirlwind year highlighted by a Drake collaboration and tour dates opening for Bruno Mars, Jorja Smith is poised to have her real breakout moment in 2018. With just a few weeks to go before January’s arrival, the UK-based R&B singer has shared a cover of Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange standout “Lost”.

Recorded live at Metropolis Studios in London as part of Smith’s Spotify Singles session, it finds her reshaping the bubbly original into a deeply emotive ballad. Smith’s vocals take over here, the direness in her tone perfectly suited to the aching reimagining. Listen in below, alongside a live version of her acclaimed 2017 single “Teenage Fantasy”.

Here’s the original for comparison:

Smith is set to tour North America beginning in April; find her full itinerary here.