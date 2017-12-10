Josh Homme apologizes for kicking photographer, says he was “lost in performance”

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has apologized for kicking a photographer during the band’s concert in Los Angeles last night. The photographer, Chelsea Lauren, said Homme’s kick caused her camera to hit her in the face. She spent the evening in the ER and planned to file a police report on Sunday. You can watch video of the incident above.

In a statement, Homme said he was “in a state of being lost in performance.” “I did not mean for that to happen. I am very sorry,” he added. “I would never intentionally cause harm to anyone working at or attending one of our shows and I hope Chelsea will accept my sincere apology.”