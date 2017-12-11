Josh Homme issues second apology to photographer: “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life”

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has issued a second apology to the photographer he kicked during the band’s concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The photographer, Chelsea Lauren, said Homme’s kick caused her camera to hit her in the face. She spent the evening in the ER and planned to file a police report on Sunday.

In a pre-recorded message posted to Instagram, Homme said, “I don’t have any excuse or reason to justify what I did… I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life, and last night was definitely one of them.”

“I want to be a good man, but last night I definitely failed at that,” Homme added. “That means I failed my friends and family as well. I never want them to feel ashamed of being around me or knowing me. So I apologize also to my bandmates, my mom and dad, my wife and brother, and my kids. I’m gonna have to figure out some stuff. Rock ’n’ roll is a wonderful thing, it’s supposed to save and help people, not mess them up.”

Homme closed his message by again apologizing to Lauren and said, “I understand you have to do whatever you have to do.”

In his initial written apology, Homme said he was “in a state of being lost in performance.” “I did not mean for that to happen. I am very sorry,” he added. “I would never intentionally cause harm to anyone working at or attending one of our shows and I hope Chelsea will accept my sincere apology.”

