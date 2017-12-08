Julian Casablancas announces new album from The Voidz

There’s a new album on the way from Julian Casablancas’ side-project, The Voidz. The band recently embarked on a South American tour and debuted several new songs from the stage. Now, they’ve confirmed an impending 2018 release for the Tyranny follow-up, as well as a bit of a rebrand. Going forward, Julian Casablancas + The Voidz will simply be known as The Voidz.

To coincide with today’s announcement, The Strokes’ longtime collaborator Warren Fu has created a video depicting Casablancas’ “initiation” into the Voidz. The stylish, nostalgic clip is packed with 80’s movie Easter eggs. Watch below.