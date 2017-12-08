Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer roars online: Watch

It feels like so much longer than two years and change has elapsed since Jurassic World became one of the most controversial blockbusters of an era so heavily populated by controversial blockbusters. Despite pulling down a gargantuan $1.6 billion worldwide, the film landed among divided responses from critics and audiences alike. “It’s just popcorn entertainment,” cried one camp. “It’s dumb, and weirdly mean-spirited, and did Bryce Dallas Howard seriously have to survive an entire dinosaur attack in heels?” bellowed the other in response. And all the while, Universal counted its millions and chortled at the fray.

Now, it’s time to return to the far-off islands on which humanity still refuses to learn anything about its bad, failed ideas. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set four years after the events of the first movie. Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), the former park manager, has founded the Dinosaur Protection Group, an organization dedicated to protecting the dinosaurs. As fate would have it, her services are needed when a volcanic eruption threatens the remaining dinosaurs on the island of Isla Nublar. And old pal, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), is of course there to help out.

As the trailer reveals, Fallen Kingdom also marks the return of a familiar face as Jeff Goldblum is set to reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm for the first time since 1997’s The Lost World.

If the first trailer is any indication, Universal has another surefire hit on its hands, and audiences another mega-budget franchise to argue over. You’ll all be the judge when Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom roars into theaters on June 22nd, 2018.