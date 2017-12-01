Kate Winslet and Stephen Colbert prove there was room on the door for Jack

Was there room on the door for Jack? It’s a topic still debated as Titanic approaches its 20th anniversary of release: Kate Winslet is of the opinion that Rose really did let go. Appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, Winslet was asked a number of Titanic trivia questions, which culminated in Colbert asking her if Rose could have done more to save Jack. “I agree, I lied. I held my hand up, I let him go,” she admitted. Though, Winslet added, not all the blame falls on Rose. “He should have tried harder to get on that door,” she noted.

Winslet and Colbert then proceeded to reenact the scene using Colbert’s desk and, sure enough, there was room for Jack.

"There was room on that door for two! Let's re-enact it!" 😂🤣 Kate Winslet & Stephen Colbert impromptu reenact the infamous scene from Titanic.

Smart, quick-witted, dropped tons of bts gems, Kate has to be in the Top All-Time Guests on @thelateshow. pic.twitter.com/Xgusua4Nbr — Xena Movie Fans (@XenaMovieFans) December 1, 2017

For his part, director James Cameron is adamant that Jack would have been screwed either way. Earlier this year, he was asked about an episode of MythBusters in which Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman showed how, with a bit of effort and ingenuity, two people could totally float safely atop a giant wooden door.

“OK, so let’s really play that out,” Cameron explained to The Daily Beast. “You’re Jack, you’re in water that’s 28 degrees, your brain is starting to get hypothermia. MythBusters asks you to now go take off your life vest, take hers off, swim underneath this thing, attach it in some way that it won’t just wash out two minutes later — which means you’re underwater tying this thing on in 28-degree water, and that’s going to take you five-to-10 minutes, so by the time you come back up you’re already dead. So that wouldn’t work. His best choice was to keep his upper body out of the water and hope to get pulled out by a boat or something before he died.”