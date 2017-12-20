Katy Perry channels Marie Antoinette in lavish new video for “Hey Hey Hey”: Watch

We didn’t love Katy Perry’s Witness, an album we described as “a vehicle for Billboard hits” that’s missing the spark of the singer’s Teenage Dream days. Still, we’re always open to a new video from the pop star, who almost always manages to translate the zest and vibrancy of her music to the medium.

“Hey Hey Hey” might be one of the album’s more forgettable singles, but Isaac Rentz’s video is anything but. In it, Perry channels Sofia Coppola’s lavish Marie Antoinette via sumptuous, detailed period dresses and wigs, which she dons alongside her backup dancers. During the chorus, Perry swaps out the finery for rainbow-colored chainmail and a huge sword. Along the way, she contends with a Trumpian creep named Prince Piggy. The kids’ll love it. Watch the full video above.

Perry’s currently touring North America with Carly Rae Jepsen through February. In May, she’ll venture overseas for the European leg of her Witness tour.