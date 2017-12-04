Kendrick Lamar is releasing a DAMN. collector’s edition with reversed tracklist

Photo by Caitlin Miller

Kendrick Lamar’s had a banner (another) banner year in 2017, having released the excellent DAMN. (his favorite of his albums) in addition to touring the country, getting parodied on South Park, and collaborating with the likes of Rihanna, Chance the Rapper, Vince Staples, James Blake, Mike WiLL Made-It, and U2. Now, he’s apparently capping off the year with a new collector’s edition of DAMN., which Pitchfork caught on a listing on Microsoft’s online music marketplace.

In addition to a new, black-and-white cover, the album flips the order of the tracks as they played on the original release, with “DUCKWORTH.” now opening the album and “BLOOD.” closing it. This revamp aligns with comments Lamar made to MTV in August. “I think like a week after the album came out, [fans] realized you can play the album backwards,” he said. “It plays as a full story and even a better rhythm. It’s one of my favorite rhythms and tempos within the album. It’s something that we definitely premeditate while we’re in the studio.”

“I don’t think the story necessarily changes, I think the feel changes,” he continued. “The initial vibe listening from the top all the way to the bottom is … this aggression and this attitude. You know, ‘DNA,’ and exposing who I really am. You listen from the back end, and it’s almost the duality and the contrast of the intricate Kendrick Lamar. Both of these pieces are who I am.”

Genius also notes that the runtime for the album is roughly four minutes longer the original version of the album, meaning there may be an as-yet-unannounced guest verse. Maybe from Bono?

The collector’s edition is available for purchase on the Microsoft site, but a proper release date is forthcoming. All’s quiet on the Lamar front as of this publishing.