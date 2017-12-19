Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Kendrick Lamar performs at Kobe Bryant’s jersey retirement party: Watch

Lamar refers to Bryant as "a legend" before a performance of "HUMBLE."

by
on December 19, 2017, 2:25pm
0 comments

Photo by ​David Brendan Hall

Kendrick Lamar and legendary baller Kobe Bryant go back a ways, with the rapper having publicly spoken about how much Bryant has inspired him. It makes sense, then, that Lamar would be invited to Bryant’s retirement party, which took place in Los Angeles last night.

Lamar even grabbed the mic for a performance of DAMN. standout “HUMBLE.”, which got Bryant grooving alongside his wife, Vanessa. The only person enjoying it more was Shaq, who you’ll catch overseeing the crowd on a stage above Lamar. Catch it all below; Lamar’s performance begins at 2:42 in the You.

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols caught some more footage, including an opening speech from Lamar about how they’re all there to “honor a legend.”

Russell. Magic. Shaq. The Logo. Kendrick. It was a good night. #ko8e24 #partyparty

A post shared by Rachel Nichols (@rachel_nichols) on

 

Previous Story
Niecy Nash says new Reno 911! movie is in the works
Next Story
Jamie Hewlett says Gorillaz will release a new album next year
No comments
More Stories