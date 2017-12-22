Kendrick Lamar shares striking new video for “LOVE.”: Watch

Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. is one of the year’s best albums and he’s complemented its release with a serious of striking music videos. The latest one is for “LOVE.”. In keeping with the song’s theme, Dave Meyers & the little homies have created a cinematic, imagery-filled visual depicting the highs and lows of a relationship. Watch above.

Previously, Kendrick shared videos for the DAMN. tracks “HUMBLE.”, “DNA.”, “ELEMENT.”, and “LOYALTY.”. He also recently released a collector’s edition of the Grammy-nominated album, appeared on The Howard Stern Show, and collaborated with N.E.R.D. for a pair of tracks on their own new album.