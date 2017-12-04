Kevin Morby announces 2018 spring tour dates

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Late last month, Kevin Morby wrapped his world tour supporting his latest album, City Music. If you somehow missed him on the massive trek, you’ll get a second chance come spring, as the indie folk singer-songwriter has just announced a new round of US shows.

The month-plus stretch kicks off with a pair of gigs at Portland, Oregon’s Mississippi Studios on April 2nd and 3rd. Los Angeles, Austin, and New York will also see two-night stands as Morby heads towards a closing concert on May 5th in Kansas City, Missouri. Hand Habits will provide support for the tour, and you can find the complete itinerary below.

Kevin Morby 2018 Tour Dates:

04/02 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

04/03 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

04/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

04/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour *

04/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour *

04/09 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah *

04/10 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

04/12 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda (inside) *

04/13 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda (inside) *

04/14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (upstairs) *

04/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

04/17 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

04/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The EARL *

04/20 – Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar *

04/21 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

04/22 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

04/24 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

04/25 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

04/26 – Holland, MI @ Park Theatre – Hope College *

04/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-FI *

04/28 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

04/30 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

05/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo *

05/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center *

05/04 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill *

05/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar *

* = w/ Hand Habits

Watch the video for “Downtown’s Lights”: