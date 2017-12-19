King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard hypnotize on new song “Green House”: Stream

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, our 2017 Band of the Year, are redefining what it means to be prolific. Before 2017 closes, the Aussie psych rockers will have released not one, not two, but… five (!) albums. The fifth record and follow-up to November’s Polygondwanaland doesn’t yet have a title or formal due date, but already we’ve heard a pair of its selections in “Beginner’s Luck” and “All is Known”. Today, another new track has been revealed.

Dubbed “Green House”, the four-minute song was premiered on Triple R 102.7, Melbourne’s Independent Radio station. It’s highlighted by hypnotic, winding riffs and the overall sense that you’re being swallowed whole. Let it consume down you below.

In a recent interview with Consequence of Sound, the band described the fifth record as “this place for us to put a lot of different ideas that we’re trying to experiment within the song, rather than within the whole record. And for me, some of my favorite songs of the year are on the fifth record. It’s more song-oriented than album-oriented.”