King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard share two new songs “Beginners Luck” and “All is Known”: Stream

Our 2017 Band of the Year King, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, can’t stop, won’t stop, and don’t need to stop. Have already put out four albums this year, the Australian psych outfit plans to release a fifth full-length before year’s end. Tonight, they’ve shared two new tracks presumambly taken from the forthcoming effort. Take a listen to “Beginners Luck” and “All is Known” below.

Speaking recently to Consequence of Sound, King Gizzard’s Stu Mackenzie said the fifth album is “definitely less ‘themed’ like the other four have been. The four records that have come out so far, they were the initial four that came together, and they were the ones we had ideas for last year. And the idea for the fifth one was to have all of the songs – they’re definitely not B-sides or anything. They’re more songs that didn’t work in any of the the rest of the four records, or they didn’t fit into any of those categories that well, or they came together slightly after when those records came together.”