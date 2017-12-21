King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard share new track “The Last Oasis”: Stream

Our 2017 Band of the Year King, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, have just 10 days to release their promised fifth album of the year. We have little doubt they’ll follow through as planned, as they’ve been teasing the full-length via a number of singles, first with “Beginners Luck” and “All is Known” and earlier this week with “Greenhouse Heat Death”. Now they’re back with another sample track, “The Last Oasis”.

Befitting the title, “The Last Oasis” is a laid-back tropical haze of a song, a cool breeze of psych-pop blowing in on an unhurried melody. Take a listen down below as we wait for official word on the follow-up to November’s Polygondwanaland.

Speaking recently with Consequence of Sound, the band’s Stu Mackenzie described their upcoming fifth record as a “place for us to put a lot of different ideas that we’re trying to experiment within the song, rather than within the whole record. And for me, some of my favorite songs of the year are on the fifth record. It’s more song-oriented than album-oriented.”