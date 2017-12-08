Krist Novoselic reunites with Dave Grohl and Pat Smear onstage to perform Foo Fighters’ “Big Me”: Watch

While we all wish Kurt Cobain were still around making brilliant music (and probably some really pithy comments about smartphones), it’s heartening that the rest of Nirvana—Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear, who joined the band as a touring rhythm guitarist in 1993—are still tight. Smear plays in the Foo Fighters alongside Grohl, after all, and they’ve recruited Novoselic to play some old Nirvana songs a few times over the years, most notably during Nirvana’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2014.

Fans at a Foo Fighters concert in Eugene, Oregon on Tuesday night were treated to another mini-reunion, one which found Novoselic joining Grohl and Smear on bass for a performance of “Big Me”, a single from the Foo’s 1995 debut. Turns out Novoselic was involved in the song’s creation, as Grohl revealed prior to their performance. “Back in the day, I had this song that I thought might be kind of cool,” Grohl told the crowd. Stuck in a studio with nothing to do, Grohl said he and Novoselic “recorded this song together” and “[it] wound up on the first Foo Fighters record.”

“I love you, Krist,” Grohl said after the song. “Forever and ever and ever and ever.”

Watch the rendition above, and marvel at how good it still sounds after more than 20 years.