Kweku Collins teams up with fellow Chicago rapper Femdot for intoxicating new single “Home Tree”: Stream

Photo by Tim Nagle

Chicago-area artist Kweku Collins made one of our favorite releases this year with The Grey, an EP that married the young rapper’s distinctive voice and perspective with piercing melodies (and was one of our favorite releases of the year). But like his Closed Sessions labelmate Jamila Woods, Collins isn’t resting on his laurels—he’s back with a brand new single, a collaboration with Chicago rapper Femdot he calls “Home Tree”.

Primal, emotional, and lush in tactile atmospherics, the track’s raw, gritty feel might make one think it were recorded in an empty, moonlit field. Listen to it below.