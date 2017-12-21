Laura Marling covers Bob Dylan’s “A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall”: Stream

The new season of Peaky Blinders saw Iggy Pop and Jarvis Cocker cover Nick Cave’s “Red Right Hand”, the British television drama’s chosen theme song. Now, the show has tapped another prominent musician, Laura Marling, to contribute to its series finale episode.

Here, the UK folk songwriter has taken on “A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall”, originally written by Bob Dylan in 1962. While her delivery and tone differs slightly from Dylan, Marling still commands just as much attention as the legendary troubadour, her charisma varying degrees of evocative and magnetic. Hear her rendition of The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan track below.

Revisit the original:

Marling’s latest album, Semper Femina, is one of the best of 2017.