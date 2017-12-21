Liam Gallagher says he and Noel Gallagher have reached a truce

It’s a Christmas miracle: Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher have reached a “truce.”

The brothers and former Oasis bandmates have been feuding publicly since the band’s breakup in 2009. Their war of words came to a head this year as both brothers returned to the spotlight with their respective solo albums. Liam had been especially ruthless, referring to his brother as a “potato” and “brown noser”. He was also critical of Noel’s decision to skip the One Love Manchester benefit concert (Noel did end up donating profits of “Don’t Like Back in Anger” to victims of the Manchester bombing and also staged a solo benefit concert of his own.) Last month, when Noel appeared on Jools Holland alongside a woman playing scissors, Liam questioned whether Noel was on drugs and later recruited a potato peeler to join him in concert. Noel responded by saying the scissor signified the “snipping away at the last ribbons of Liam’s sanity.”

Despite all this, Liam says he’s now made peace with his brother after Noel’s management team reached out. “I got a little thing through the door from his management team and so I think there’s been a bit of a reach-out and a bit of a truce,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald. “It’s all good – season of goodwill and all that, you know?”

Liam also tweeted well wishes to Noel and implied that the two brothers would soon reconnect in person.

I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG it's been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you tmorrow AS YOU WERE LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2017

He's already reached out — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2017

We're all good again — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2017

Liam cautioned fans not to read too much until their reconciliation. “God no, no. Oasis isn’t getting back together, not at all. I’m doing my thing, he’s doing his thing and that is the end of it” Liam said when asked about a potential of an Oasis reunion. “It’s still the same – it’s just that I’ve called a truce on it and he’s called a truce on it and no more slagging.”

“You’ve gotta try sometimes, haven’t you?” Liam added. “Who’s to say the wheels won’t fall off again – but you’ve gotta try. And all is good in my neck of the woods. I’m gonna try and see Noel at Christmas.”