May 2018 bring good health, happiness, and an abundance of smart ass comments from music’s most miserable blowhards.
Liam Gallagher wishes Morrissey a Merry Christmas
From one miserable blowhard to another
by Alex Young
on December 26, 2017, 5:05pm
0 comments
Want more? Follow us on
Popular
- 1Ranking: Every Quentin Tarantino Movie from Worst to Best
- 2Sources: Eminem, Beyoncé, and The Weeknd to headline Coachella 2018
- 3Ranking: Every Steven Spielberg Movie from Worst to Best
- 4Val Kilmer reveals how throat cancer changed him in first on-camera interview since trachea surgery: Watch
- 5Film critic accuses T.J. Miller of being transphobic following offensive email
- 1Top 50 Albums of 2017
- 2Neil Young's online music archive is here, and it's fucking incredible
- 3NBC is reviving The Office for new season
- 4Matt Lauer had a button under his desk that allowed him to lock women inside his office
- 5Video shows QOTSA's Josh Homme kicking photographer during concert in Los Angeles
Album Reviews
Film Reviews
More Stories