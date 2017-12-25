Lil Wayne releases Dedication 6 Mixtape: Stream/download

For Christmas, Lil Wayne has gifted fans the sixth installment in his Dedication mixtape series. The 15-track effort includes a collaboration with Nicki Minaj (“5 Star”) and closes with a track titled, “Yeezy Sneakers”. Stream it below via YouTube, or grab a free download via Datpiff.

Lil Wayne previously released Dedication 5 in September 2013.

Dedication 6 Tracklist:

01. Fly Away

02. Everyday We Sick

03. Menace 2 Society (feat. Gudda Gudda)

04. Eurekea (feat. Hoodybaby)

05. 5 Star (feat. Nicki Minaj)

06. Bank Account

07. XO Tour Life (feat. Baby E)

08. Lem Em All In (feat Cory Gunz & Euro)

09. Young

10. New Freezer (feat. Gudda Gudda)

11. What’s Next (feat. Zoey Dollaz)

12. Blackin Out (feat. Euro)

13. SUWU

14. My Dawg (feat. Hoodybaby)

15. Yeezy Sneakers