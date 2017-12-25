Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Lil Wayne releases Dedication 6 Mixtape: Stream/download

The 15-track effort boasts a collaboration with Nicki Minaj

by
on December 25, 2017, 1:57pm
1 comment

For Christmas, Lil Wayne has gifted fans the sixth installment in his Dedication mixtape series. The 15-track effort includes a collaboration with Nicki Minaj (“5 Star”) and closes with a track titled, “Yeezy Sneakers”. Stream it below via YouTube, or grab a free download via Datpiff.

Lil Wayne previously released Dedication 5 in September 2013.

Dedication 6 Tracklist:
01. Fly Away
02. Everyday We Sick
03. Menace 2 Society (feat. Gudda Gudda)
04. Eurekea (feat. Hoodybaby)
05. 5 Star (feat. Nicki Minaj)
06. Bank Account
07. XO Tour Life (feat. Baby E)
08. Lem Em All In (feat Cory Gunz & Euro)
09. Young
10. New Freezer (feat. Gudda Gudda)
11. What’s Next (feat. Zoey Dollaz)
12. Blackin Out (feat. Euro)
13. SUWU
14. My Dawg (feat. Hoodybaby)
15. Yeezy Sneakers

Previous Story
R.I.P. Heather Menzies-Urich, actress who played Louisa Von Trapp in The Sound of Music has died
Next Story
Ranking: Every Quentin Tarantino Movie from Worst to Best
1 comment
More Stories