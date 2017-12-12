Lily Allen returns with first new single in three years, “Trigger Bang” feat. Giggs: Stream

Photo by ​Robert Altman

Lily Allen is back with her first new track since 2014’s Sheezus. The British singer-songwriter has shared “Trigger Bang”, a low-riding hip-pop song featuring Giggs.

The chilled out sound sits somewhere between Allen’s earlier work and a restrained M.I.A., especially on the subdued gun cocks in the chorus. “That’s why I can’t hang with the cool gang/ Everyone’s a trigger bang bang bang bang bang,” she sings on the hook, waving off the toxic presences in her life. “Goodbye bad bones, I’ve got bigger plans/ Don’t wanna put myself in your hands.” Take a listen below.

Earlier this year, Allen teased another new track called “Family Man”. It’s possible both that song and “Trigger Bang” are advanced listens from her forthcoming new record, reportedly titled The Fourth Wall and made in collaboration with Mark Ronson.