Lily James is a young Meryl Streep in first trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: Watch

A decade after the feature adaptation of ABBA’s Mamma Mia! musical took to the big screen, it’s time to return to the Greek island of Kalokairi. The film’s sequel, the appropriately titled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, is set for a July 20th, 2018 release, and today we’ve been given an early look thanks to the first official trailer.

The story picks up 10 years after the first movie, wth Amanda Seyfried’s Sophie now pregnant with — presumably — Sky’s (Dominic Cooper) child. She welcomes her mom’s best friends, Tanya (Christine Baranski) and Rosie (Julie Walters), to Kalokairi as she prepares for motherhood, but someone is noticeably missing: Sophie’s mother, Donna (Meryl Streep). Yes, the trailer seems to set up the fact that Streep’s character has passed away sometime before the plot kicks off, though she still appears in flashbacks.

And Donna appears as someone else entirely in even deeper flashbacks. The story revolves around Tanya and Rosie telling Sophie about how her mother met the three men who might potentially be her father, Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Bill (Stellan Skarsgård), and Harry (Colin Firth). In these sections, Lily James portrays the young Donna, while young Sam is played by Jeremy Irvine, young Bill is Josh Dylan, and young Harry is Hugh Skinner. Youthful versions of Rosie and Tanya also appear, played by Alexa Davies and Jessica Keenan Wynn, respectively.

The big reveal comes at the trailer’s end, however, when out of a helicopter steps Sophie’s grandmother, Ruby, portrayed by Cher. “Grandma, you weren’t invited,” Sophie tells her. “That’s the best kind of party, little girl,” she responds.

Ol Parker wrote and directed the film, which once again features music from ABBA. Check out the preview up above.