Lin-Manuel Miranda taps The Decemberists for unused Hamilton song “Ben Franklin’s Song”: Stream

The Decemberists photo by Ben Kaye

A year after dropping The Hamilton Mixtape, Lin-Manuel Miranda is back with even more content from the cultural phenomenon. The polymath has today announced The Hamildrops, a year-long program that will see new Hamilton content being released every month from now until December 2018. Kicking off the series is a previously unused, unrecorded song from the musical called “Ben Franklin’s Song”.

Miranda apparently had intended to include the song as a solo introduction to Benjamin Franklin in Hamilton, but ended up cutting the character before ever composing the music. The lyrics, however, were written in the style of The Decemberists, so in 2016, he sent them to Colin Meloy to fully realize the song. The “really swear-y” song can be heard below.

Fans anticipating the promised Hamilton Mixtape 2 may be disappointed it will never come to light, but the Hamildrops should provide more than enough for Hamilfans to stay satiated. Read more of what Miranda had to say below.

A year ago this month we released The Hamilton Mixtape. It was the culmination of so many dreams come true. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 14, 2017

Every artist, every interpretation represented the original impulse I had for this story, even before this thing was a musical. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 14, 2017

I know I promised you a Hamilton Mixtape Vol. 2, but nothing’s gonna match those songs in that order, beautifully sequenced by @jperiodBK, at that moment in December 2016. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 14, 2017

ALL THAT BEING SAID…

I STILL HAVE ALL THIS DOPE NEW SH*T TO SHARE WITH YOU. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 14, 2017

So today, we begin THE HAMILDROPS. We’re gonna drop some new Hamilton content, every month, December NOW through December 2018. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 14, 2017

DECEMBER’S #HAMILDROP. ‘member how I said I once wrote some Decemberists-esque lyrics for a Ben Franklin tune, but never set ‘em to music? — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 14, 2017

So I sent the lyrics to @ColinMeloy. He's in @TheDecemberists. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 14, 2017

And HE set it to music as only he and his crew can.

It absolutely blew me away.

I weent BACK to write new lyrics for a bridge for him. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 14, 2017

He took it to @TheDecemberists & they brought Ben Franklin to life. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 14, 2017

So enjoy BEN FRANKLIN’S SONG. Music by The Decemberists, Lyrics by yours truly. Available at Midnight, wherever you are. (Austraila, NZ, you’re up first!) #Hamildrops — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 14, 2017

Oh, there's explicit and clean versions available. You'll see why soon. ☺️ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 14, 2017

“Ben Franklin’s Song” Artwork: