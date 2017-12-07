Menu
London On Da Track enlists Young Thug, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign and YG for “Whatever You On”: Stream

Plus, watch them all get turned up at a fun office party in the song's official video

on December 07, 2017, 1:20pm
Over the summer, renowned producer London On Da Track enlisted the help of Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and Offset for “No Flag”. Today, the Drake associate has returned with another guest-heavy track called “Whatever You On”.

Here, London flexes alongside a hip-hop all-star team of Young Thug, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, and YG. In the accompanying music video, shot in Los Angeles, the five artists can be seen taking their office party at WYO Technologies to the next level as each compete for a coveted promotion. Watch up above.

