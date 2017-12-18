Lorde announces vinyl release for Melodrama

Photo by Nathan Dainty

Lorde made a huge return this year by releasing the Grammy-nominated Melodrama, our pick for the best album of 2017. As she prepares for the North American leg of her world tour, the New Zealand pop star has announced the Pure Heroine follow-up will be receiving a vinyl edition arriving on April 6th, 2018.

(Read: Top 50 Albums of 2017)

The Melodrama vinyl will be available in a deluxe edition pressed on a royal blue disc enclosed in a double-sided record sleeve. The package is housed in a double gatefold jacket and includes a bi-fold lyric booklet with 6 double-sided photo inserts. Meanwhile, the standard edition includes a black vinyl enclosed in a double-side record sleeve with an accompanying double-sided photo insert. Pre-orders are ongoing here.

On March 1st, Lorde will kick off her North American tour in Milwaukee. She’ll make stops at cities including Los Angeles, Detroit, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Washington, D.C. before closing out the trek on April 15th in Nashville. Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, Swedish pop singer Tove Stryke and singer-songwriter Mitski will serve as supporting acts. Find the complete itinerary below.

Lorde 2018 Tour Dates:

03/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center ^*

03/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena ^*

03/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^*

03/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^*

03/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^*

03/09 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena ^*

03/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at the Rose Garden ^*

03/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center ^*

03/13 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena ^*

03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center ^*

03/16 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^*

03/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^*

03/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^*

03/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center ^*

03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^*

03/24 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Arena ^#

03/25 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena ^#

03/27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena ^#

03/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^#

03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre ^#

03/31 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ^#

04/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^#

04/03 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^#

04/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^#

04/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ^#

04/07 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun ^#

04/08 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^#

04/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena ^#

04/12 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena ^#

04/14 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center ^#

04/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^#

05/26 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

05/29 – Saint Petersburg, RU @ Ice Palace

05/31 – Moscow, RU @ Crocus Hall

06/05 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Tel Aviv Convention Centre

^ = w/ Run the Jewels

* = w/ Tove Styrke

# = w/ Mitski