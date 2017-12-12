Menu
Lucy Dacus announces new album, Historian, shares “Night Shift”: Stream

The follow-up to her breakthrough debut, No Burden

on December 12, 2017, 10:00am
Photo by Dustin Condren

In February 2016, Lucy Dacus burst onto the indie rock scene with her debut album, No Burden, and signed to Matador Records to release a vinyl and CD reissue later that year. Now, the Virginia native is readying her follow-up album, Historian, set to arrive on March 2nd through Matador.

Just like Dacus’ freshman effort, Historian was produced by her hometown friend, Collin Pastore. It was mixed by John Congleton, and is led off by the first single, “Night Shift”.

The new track is the first breakup song Dacus has ever written and starts as a haunting, devastating tune before her vocals strike a defiant tone accompanied by a swell of electric guitar riffs. “I’m doing fine, trying to derail my one track mind,” she sings. “Regaining my self-worth in record time/ but I can’t help but think of you other in the bed that was mine.”

Take a listen below.

Pre-order Historian here. Find the album artwork and tracklist below.

Historian Artwork:

Historian Tracklist:
01. Night Shift
02. Addictions
03. The Shell
04. Nonbeliever
05. Yours & Mine
06. Body To Flame
07. Timefighter
08. Next Of Kin
09. Pillar Of Truth
10. Historians

