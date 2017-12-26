Menu
Mac DeMarco covers Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmas Time”: Stream

"It was a Christmas miracle. We had become one, we melded," writes DeMarco of his latest holiday-themed recording

by
on December 25, 2017, 8:25pm
0 comments

Two Christmases ago, Mac DeMarco gifted fans with a cover of “White Christmas”. For his latest holiday-themed recording, he’s taken on Paul McCartney’s seminal “Wonderful Christmas Time”. In true DeMarco fashion, he’s included some zany artwork featuring DeMarco and McCartney melded together on a couch. “It was a Christmas miracle. We had become one, we melded,” reads the accompanying caption. “Paul’s thoughts became mine and mine became his. Flies that gathered on all the beauty of Christmas that seeped from our pores.”

