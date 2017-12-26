Mac DeMarco covers Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmas Time”: Stream

Two Christmases ago, Mac DeMarco gifted fans with a cover of “White Christmas”. For his latest holiday-themed recording, he’s taken on Paul McCartney’s seminal “Wonderful Christmas Time”. In true DeMarco fashion, he’s included some zany artwork featuring DeMarco and McCartney melded together on a couch. “It was a Christmas miracle. We had become one, we melded,” reads the accompanying caption. “Paul’s thoughts became mine and mine became his. Flies that gathered on all the beauty of Christmas that seeped from our pores.”