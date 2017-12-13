Mac DeMarco performs “One Another” on Colbert: Watch

Mac DeMarco and his toothy grin served as musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show last night. Joined by house band Jon Batiste and Stay Human, everyone’s favorite jizz jazzer jammed out leisurely to “One Another”, a highlight off his latest album, This Old Dog. Replay the feel-good affair up above.

Even more exciting for DeMarco, he got to hang backstage with the episode’s other guest, Tom Hanks. The encounter was pretty priceless, considering DeMarco was wearing a t-shirt featuring illustrations of both their faces. Check out pics from the evening below via the singer-songwriter’s Instagram.

Had a #gr8time. Big #love to @jonbatiste. Another hot #T from #yrboi @matthewvolznyc A post shared by @macdemarco on Dec 12, 2017 at 6:28pm PST

#hello? A post shared by @macdemarco on Dec 12, 2017 at 11:19am PST

DeMarco previously performed on Charlie Rose and Conan (alongside comedian Nathan Fielder). He and The Flaming Lips have a split EP in the works.