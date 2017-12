Mac DeMarco performs “One Another” on Colbert: Watch

Mac DeMarco and his toothy grin served as musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s┬áLate Show last night. Joined by house band Jon Batiste and Stay Human, everyone’s favorite jizz jazzer jammed out leisurely to “One Another”, a highlight off his latest album, This Old Dog. Replay the feel-good affair up above.

Even more exciting for DeMarco, he got to hang backstage with the episode’s other guest, Tom Hanks. The encounter was pretty priceless, considering DeMarco was wearing a t-shirt featuring illustrations of both their faces. Check out pics from the evening below via the singer-songwriter’s Instagram.

Had a #gr8time. Big #love to @jonbatiste. Another hot #T from #yrboi @matthewvolznyc A post shared by @macdemarco on Dec 12, 2017 at 6:28pm PST

#hello? A post shared by @macdemarco on Dec 12, 2017 at 11:19am PST

DeMarco previously performed on Charlie Rose and Conan (alongside comedian Nathan Fielder). He and The Flaming Lips have a split EP in the works.