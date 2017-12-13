Menu
Mac DeMarco performs “One Another” on Colbert: Watch

Plus, everyone's favorite jizz jazzer hung out with Tom Hanks backstage

by
on December 13, 2017, 10:15am
0 comments

Mac DeMarco and his toothy grin served as musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show last night. Joined by house band Jon Batiste and Stay Human, everyone’s favorite jizz jazzer jammed out leisurely to “One Another”, a highlight off his latest album, This Old Dog. Replay the feel-good affair up above.

Even more exciting for DeMarco, he got to hang backstage with the episode’s other guest, Tom Hanks. The encounter was pretty priceless, considering DeMarco was wearing a t-shirt featuring illustrations of both their faces. Check out pics from the evening below via the singer-songwriter’s Instagram.

Had a #gr8time. Big #love to @jonbatiste. Another hot #T from #yrboi @matthewvolznyc

A post shared by @macdemarco on

#hello?

A post shared by @macdemarco on

DeMarco previously performed on Charlie Rose and Conan (alongside comedian Nathan Fielder). He and The Flaming Lips have a split EP in the works.

