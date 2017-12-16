Mac Sabbath to sling their greasy take on Black Sabbath all across North America next year

Ronald Osbourne, Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice, and the Catburglar are coming to a city near you, bringing with them the fattiest fast food-themed Black Sabbath covers in the PlayPlace. They call themselves Mac Sabbath, and the four-piece just dropped their first recorded material with “Pair-A-Buns” (a parody of Sabbath’s “Paranoid”), as well as an accompanying video. Now, they’re hoping to spread their gospel of grease with the “I Got A Bad Feeling About This” tour of North America, which the freaks are co-headlining with metal band Galactic Empire.
The tour kicks off on February 15th in Cleveland and wraps up a little less than a month later in Pittsburgh, though Mac Sabbath will also be playing a series of solo shows as both prologue and epilogue to the tour. See their full itinerary below, along with their sick tour poster and the nutty, claymation video for “Pair-A-Buns”.
Mac Sabbath 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
12/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre
12/30 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
12/31 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red
02/08 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
02/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
02/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
02/14 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House
02/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *
02/16 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom *
02/17 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *
02/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
02/20 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *
02/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *
02/23 – Portland, OR @ Analog Theater *
02/24 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *
02/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s *
03/02 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live *
03/03 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill *
03/04 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar *
03/06 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *
03/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *
03/09 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *
03/10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *
03/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar *
03/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls *
03/13 – Stanhope, NJ @ Stanhope House
03/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Shaka’s Live
03/15 – Hall Durham, NC @ Motorco Music
03/16 – Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse
03/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
03/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music Hall
* = w/ Galatic Empire