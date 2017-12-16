Mac Sabbath to sling their greasy take on Black Sabbath all across North America next year

Ronald Osbourne, Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice, and the Catburglar are coming to a city near you, bringing with them the fattiest fast food-themed Black Sabbath covers in the PlayPlace. They call themselves Mac Sabbath, and the four-piece just dropped their first recorded material with “Pair-A-Buns” (a parody of Sabbath’s “Paranoid”), as well as an accompanying video. Now, they’re hoping to spread their gospel of grease with the “I Got A Bad Feeling About This” tour of North America, which the freaks are co-headlining with metal band Galactic Empire.

The tour kicks off on February 15th in Cleveland and wraps up a little less than a month later in Pittsburgh, though Mac Sabbath will also be playing a series of solo shows as both prologue and epilogue to the tour. See their full itinerary below, along with their sick tour poster and the nutty, claymation video for “Pair-A-Buns”.

Mac Sabbath 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre

12/30 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

12/31 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

02/08 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

02/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

02/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

02/14 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House

02/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

02/16 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom *

02/17 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *

02/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

02/20 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *

02/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

02/23 – Portland, OR @ Analog Theater *

02/24 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *

02/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s *

03/02 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live *

03/03 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill *

03/04 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar *

03/06 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *

03/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *

03/09 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

03/10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

03/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar *

03/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls *

03/13 – Stanhope, NJ @ Stanhope House

03/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Shaka’s Live

03/15 – Hall Durham, NC @ Motorco Music

03/16 – Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse

03/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

03/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music Hall

* = w/ Galatic Empire