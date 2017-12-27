Mad About You revival in the works with Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt

Don’t look now, but we’re witnessing the second coming of Paul Reiser. Earlier this year, the veteran actor and comedian landed a role on Netflix’s Stranger Things. Now comes word that Sony TV is eyeing a revival of the 1990’s sitcom, Mad About You, starring Reiser and Helen Hunt.

Both Reiser and Hunt are attached to the forthcoming revival, which would be set in the present day and follow their characters in the wake of their 17-year-old daughter, Mabel’s college acceptance, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series’ original ending, which featured a series of nonsequential flash forwards describing the family’s next 20 years, will be disregarded.

Mad About You originally ran for seven seasons from 1993 to 1999 on NBC. Sony doesn’t yet have a deal with a network to air the new episodes, but THR says NBC will not be a part of the bidding (which is surprising given the network’s other recent revivals including Will & Grace and The Office).