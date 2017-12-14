Menu
Mad Cool Festival adds to 2018 lineup with Tame Impala, Franz Ferdinand, Alice in Chains, and more

Portugal. the Man, FIDLAR, Glass Animals, Hurray For the Riff Raff, and Frankie Cosmos are among the other new additions to next year's massive bill

December 14, 2017, 10:50am
Photo by by Philip Cosores

Mad Cool Festival has added several new, exciting names to its already massive 2018 lineup, including Tame Impala, Franz Ferdinand, Alice in Chains, Portugal. the Man, FIDLAR, Glass Animals, Hurray For the Riff Raff, Frankie Cosmos, Rival Sons, Gang of Youths.

These additions join a lineup that already included Pearl Jam, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Queens of the Stone Age, Massive Attack, Justice, At the Drive-In, MGMT, Fleet Foxes, Future Islands, Yo La Tengo, Perfume Genius, Japandroids, Sampha, Real Estate, Washed Out, and Gold Panda, among others.

Plus, there’s even more acts still to be revealed, including at least one headliner.

Mad Cool Festival goes July 12th-14th in Madrid, Spain. Tickets are currently on sale and only cost 165 euros, which converts to a little over $195 in American dollars.

