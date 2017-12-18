Mark Hamill delivers heroic takedown of Ted Cruz, Ajit Pai in debate over Net Neutrality

When Republicans act like stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herders about Net Neutrality, you can count on a decent Jedi to stand firm against them. Thank the Force for Mark Hamill.

The Luke Skywalker actor is one of many celebrities who have spoken out against the FCC’s plan to dismantle Net Neutrality regulations, taking it directly to the man behind the controversial move, chairman Ajit Pai. Last week, Pai appeared in a video in which he tried to explain why killing Net Neutrality is a good thing (something he’s failed at many times before). Of course, everything he said was outdated and asinine (consumers aren’t afraid they won’t be able to “gram their food;” they’re worried it will cost them more and/or happen at slower speeds), but the real offense was his use of the sacred weapon of the Jedi, a lightsaber.

(Read: The Real Impact of Losing Net Neutrality and How to Get It Back)

Pai brandished the weapon (while dressed in Sith clothing in front of a very Galactic Empire-looking background) while essentially saying geeks can still be geeks on his newly mangled Internet. Hamill immediately took offense to such a lying douchebag wielding such a sacrosanct symbol, calling Pai out on Twitter:

Cute video Ajit "Aren't I Precious?" Pai 🤮-but you are profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber-A Jedi acts selflessly for the common man-NOT lie 2 enrich giant corporations. Btw-did you pay John Williams his royalty? @AjitPaiFCCorpShill #AJediYouAreNOT pic.twitter.com/SpIcOEySUY — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2017

For some reason, the equally misinformative and smarmy Senator Ted Cruz stuck his big, honking nose into things. He responded to Hamill’s tweet by misspelling his name/handle and trying to say Vader “supported govt power over everything said & done on the Internet.” (Which, for the thousandth time, isn’t what Net Neutrality regulations do.)

.@HammillHimself Luke, I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported govt power over everything said & done on the Internet. That's why giant corps (Google, Facebook, Netflix) supported the FCC power grab of net neutrality. Reject the dark side: Free the net! https://t.co/nARkMvIEYk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017

Hamill immediately shot back, slamming Cruz for his typo (while, admittedly, making one himself) and his porn habits. Cruz tripped into some controversy when his Twitter account “liked” a pornography clip called “Moms Bangs Teens 20” back in September, a move the Texas Senator blamed on a staffer. Regardless, Hamill wouldn’t let him forget it:

Thanks for smarm-spaining it to me @tedcruz I know politics can be confusing, but you'd have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly. I mean IT'S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU! Maybe you're just distracted from watching porn at the office again❤️-mh https://t.co/nHpJVG1Wpe — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2017

My 1st 2018 New Year's Resolution:

Learn how to spell made-up words like "smarm-spLaining". 😳

#2017eeMistake #LOLnoL 🤣 — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 18, 2017

Cruz attempted to reengage, quoting Yoda and spouting off some false “facts.” “Rather than insults,” he tweeted, “try civil discussion of facts.” That’s a hard thing to accomplish when the person invoking “facts” is actually ignoring them.

Yes, that's it. So sorry to misspell your name. Respond not with facts, but with anger. Who was it that said, "Fear is the path to the dark side…fear leads to anger…anger leads to hate"? (1/2) https://t.co/uwMMzgKC1R — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017

(2/2) Rather than insults, try civil discussion of facts. Fact 1: until 2015, the FCC had NO authority over Internet. The Net grew free & unregulated. Fact 2: W/ "net neutrality" the FCC declared power to regulate everything said & done on Internet. That's really bad for freedom. https://t.co/uwMMzgKC1R — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017

Help us, common-sense Republicans and Democrats. You’re our only hope.