Maynard James Keenan responds to latest Tool album news: “Burp”

In an interview published late last week, Tool drummer Danny Carey assured fans that the band’s long-awaited new album would finally arrive in 2018. “Yes. I’m saying definitely,” Carey told Loudwire. “We’ll probably have it done in the first half [of the year] if things go as planned. There’s setup times and manufacturing – I can never predict all that, it seems like it’s constantly evolving. [What time of year it will be out] I can’t tell you.”

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has now responded to Carey’s proclomation — with a resounding burp.

Burp — Maynard J Keenan (@mjkeenan) December 10, 2017

Keenan previously attributed the album’s delay to his bandmates’ indecisiveness. “I like to release records and write things a little more quickly than those guys like to write. Their process is very analytical,” Keenan explained in an interview published over the summer. “As far as the way Danny [Carey], Adam [Jones], and Justin [Chancellor] write, it’s a very tedious and long process, and they’re always going back over things and questioning what they did and stepping back and going back further.”

Asked about the veracity of Carey’s comments, a representative for the band told CoS that “as of now there is no release date.”

What has been announced by Tool are a pair of festival appearances for next year. They’ll due to headline Rock on the Range in Columbus, Ohio and Northern Invasion in Somerset, Wisconsin during the month of May.