Members of Alice in Chains, Weezer, Devo, Apocalyptica to play concert as The Hellcat Saints

The Hellcat Saints is a supergroup created by Velvet Revolver’s Dave Kushner and featuring a revolving cast of musicians. This coming Friday, the band will take the stage at the Hollywood Palladium for a charity concert benefiting cancer patients.

Joining Kushner for the performance are Alice in Chains frontman Jerry Cantrell, Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, Devo drummer Josh Freese, The Cult guitarist Billy Duffy, Apocalyptica frontman Franky Perez, and many more.

Past Hellcat Saints gigs have seen the band cover songs such as Stone Temple Pilots’ “Down”, Alice in Chains’ “Them Bones”, Black Sabbath’s “Hole in the Sky”, and Motörhead’s “Ace of Spades”.

Friday’s concert will also feature a headlining performance from Jane’s Addiction.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Cedars-Sinai Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute and further the mission of Rhonda’s Kiss, supporting programs to assist cancer patients, and helping those who receive a cancer diagnosis make ends meet during treatment. Tickets are available here.