Meshuggah to tour North America with Code Orange in early 2018

Swedish metal band Meshuggah are returning to North America for an early 2018 tour. The group will be supported by Grammy-nominated hardcore punks Code Orange and New Jersey’s Toothgrinder.

The seven-date jaunt comes in support of Meshuggah’s most recent album, The Violent Sleep of Reason. It kicks off on January 23rd in Vancouver before concluding on the 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise in Miami. In June, Meshuggah will return to the road for their summer festival dates. Check out the full itinerary below.

Meshuggah 2018 Tour Dates:

01/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

01/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

01/25 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *

01/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

01/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

01/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

02/01-5 – Miami, FL @ 70,000 Tons of Metal

06/01 – Nürburg, DE @ Rock Im Park

06/02 – Nijmegen, NL @ FortaRock

06/08 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival

06/14 – Nickelsdorf, AU @ Nova Rock

06/16 – Brétigny-Sur-Orge, FR @ Download Festival

* = w/ Code Orange and Toothgrinder

^ = w/ Toothgrinder

Code Orange will close out 2017 touring behind 2016’s Forever alongside Hatebreed. After playing out their dates with Meshuggah, they’ll embark on a brief UK tour with Trivium in April. Find the complete schedule below.

Code Orange 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/05 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic #

12/06 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House ^

12/07 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom ^

12/08 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place ^

12/09 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^

12/28-29 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 %

01/06-07 – Tampa, FL @ FYA Fest 5

01/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

01/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

01/25 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *

01/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

01/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

04/16 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol $

04/17 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham $

04/19 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow $

04/20 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy $

04/21 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton $

05/18-20 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

* = w/ Meshuggah

# = w/ Hatebreed and Dying Fetus

^ = w/ Hatebreed

% = w/ The Dillinger Escape Plan

$ = w/ Trivium