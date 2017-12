Malachi Ezekiel Dumile, the son of rapper MF DOOM, passed away Monday at the age of 14.

“The greatest son one could ask for,” DOOM wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of Malachi held in his father’s hands. “Safe journey and may all our ancestors greet you with open arms. One of our greatest inspirations. Thank you for allowing us to be your parents. Love you, Mali.”

The cause of death is not immediately known. Our deepest condolences to the family.