Migos and Pharrell cook up “Stir Fry” on new collaborative song: Stream

Migos have spent most of December hankering for a good meal. The hip-hop trio previously dropped the burger-referencing “Five Guys” alongside Young Thug and Zaytoven, and member Quavo promised to “Wake Up, Cook Up” with the help of 2 Chainz. Continuing their hunger-fueled prolificness, the Atlanta bred outfit has joined forces with Pharrell Williams on a new song titled “Stir Fry”.

“In the kitchen, wrists twisting like a stir fry,” Migos rattle off. Their flow here is noticeably faster than what we’re used to, sped up to match the quirky and jerky, synth-speckled production provided by Williams. Maybe Migos will be the next rap act tapped by Martha Stewart? Hear the track down below.

“Sir Fry” is the latest track revealed in advance of Migos’ new album, Culture 2, the follow-up to this year’s list-topping Culture. Previously, the group shared the Nicki Minaj-featuring “MotorSport”.