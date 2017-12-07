Migos, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj come together in lavish “MotorSport” video: Watch

Back in October, Migos linked up with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B for their hit collaboration, “MotorSport”. Now, three of hip-hop’s hottest acts have taken time out of their hectic schedules for the track’s video.

Directed by Bradley & Pablo, the clip appropriately finds the Atlanta group flaunting their luxury cars. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B keep the focus on their bars as they perform in lavish ensembles. Check out the “MotorSport” video on Apple Music.

(Read: Top 50 Songs of 2017)

“MotorSport” is the first single from Migos’ upcoming album, Culture II, which could arrive before the year’s end. Nicki Minaj recently hopped on the remix of Lil Uzi Vert’s “The Way Life Goes”, while Cardi B’s no. 1 hit “Bodak Yellow” has netted her two nominations for the 2018 Grammy awards.