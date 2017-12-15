Migos, Young Thug, and Zaytoven join forces on new song “Five Guys”: Stream

Atlanta producer extraordinaire Zaytoven has dropped a new mixtape called Trapping Made It Happen. The project is brimming with elite talent, but one track in particular brings together two of rap game’s most in-demand acts.

Titled “Five Guys”, it features guest verses from fellow Georgians Migos and Young Thug. The MCs reflect on invincibility and raking in the green (nothing about burgers, unfortunately). “I drowned in racks and then I died and I came back alive/ I get that pack, get all them pies, you know I strive,” Thugger boasts, before name-dropping another famous hustler, Pablo Escobar. “Hundred shots, boy fuck a vest.” Quavo, meanwhile, is ready to take down untrustworthy associates. “If he playing with my money, then we outline him in chalk/ The world is so cold so I’m rocking Timbs like I’m from New York.” (True fashion point, I’ll say.)

Hear the track down below.

Zaytoven, Quavo, and 2 Chainz previously linked up on a song called “Wake Up, Cook Up”. Along with Beautiful Thugger Girls, Young Thug put out a collaborative mixtape with Future dubbed Super Slimey. As for Migos, they recently joined forces with Cardi B and Nicki Minaj on “Motorsport”; their Culture album is one of the best we’ve heard all year.