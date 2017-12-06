Miguel brings out Travis Scott for fiery performance of “Sky Walker” on Kimmel: Watch

R&B star Miguel may have strapped himself to a badass-looking parachute for his performance of hit single “Sky Walker” on Fallon, but he upped the ante on Kimmel last night by bringing out rapper Travis Scott, who guests on the song. Miguel and Scott commandeered the show’s massive outdoor stage, delivering a spirited performance of the War & Leisure standout. Watch it above, and check out Miguel on tour in the months ahead.

The episode was guest-hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, the daughter of Diana Ross who you may have seen starring on ABC’s Black-ish. Earlier on the show, Ross interviewed soul singer and actress Mary J. Blige, who can currently be seen in the Netflix original film Mudbound. Watch their interview below.