Ministry announce new album, AmeriKKKant, share video for lead single “Antifa”: Watch

Industrial rock gods Ministry will unleash a new album on the world next year. The band’s first release on Nuclear Blast Records is entitled AmeriKKKant and is due out March 9th, 2018.
As is clear from the title, the album is very much influenced by the current political climate. According to frontman Al Jourgensen, the nine-track effort “will provide FEMA-type relief for the devastation ‘Hurricane Cheeto’ has brought upon us.” Further details in a press release state that the Jourgensen-produced record will focus on “the waning respect for the US Constitution, the growing acceptance of one’s opinions replacing facts, the decline of our leaders’ sense of morals, ethics and personal responsibility to the country and to their constituents, and the mad man in the White House.”
As a first listen, Ministry has shared the video for lead single “Antifa”. The chugging thrasher pulls no punches in its anti-fascist statements, with Jourgensen’s opening lines saying, “I’ve got something to say to you/ I’ll back it up with my fists/ Sick and tired with dealing with assholes/ That’s why I resist.” Take a look at what’s clearly trying to become the Antifa Anthem below.
Pre-orders for AmeriKKKant are going on here and via PledgeMusic. Find the album art and tracklist below.
AmeriKKKant Artwork:
AmeriKKKant Tracklist:
01. I Know Words
02. Twilight Zone
03. Victims of a Clown
04. TV5/4Chan
05. We’re Tired of It
06. Wargasm
07. Antifa
08. Game Over
09. AmeriKKKa
Ministry will support their new album with a five-week tour next spring. Chelsea Wolfe will join them on the road, and you can find the full itinerary below.
Ministry 2018 Tour Dates:
03/22 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
03/23 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre
03/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
03/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Thatre
03/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
03/31 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
04/01 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
04/03 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre
04/05 – Lincoln, NE @ Boubon Theatre
04/07 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
04/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
04/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
04/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
04/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
04/14 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
04/15 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
04/17 – Boston, MA @ Royale
04/18 – Portland, ME @ Aura
04/19 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theatre
04/21 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre
04/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
04/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
04/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
04/26 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
04/28 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival