Ministry announce new album, AmeriKKKant, share video for lead single “Antifa”: Watch

Industrial rock gods Ministry will unleash a new album on the world next year. The band’s first release on Nuclear Blast Records is entitled AmeriKKKant and is due out March 9th, 2018.

As is clear from the title, the album is very much influenced by the current political climate. According to frontman Al Jourgensen, the nine-track effort “will provide FEMA-type relief for the devastation ‘Hurricane Cheeto’ has brought upon us.” Further details in a press release state that the Jourgensen-produced record will focus on “the waning respect for the US Constitution, the growing acceptance of one’s opinions replacing facts, the decline of our leaders’ sense of morals, ethics and personal responsibility to the country and to their constituents, and the mad man in the White House.”

As a first listen, Ministry has shared the video for lead single “Antifa”. The chugging thrasher pulls no punches in its anti-fascist statements, with Jourgensen’s opening lines saying, “I’ve got something to say to you/ I’ll back it up with my fists/ Sick and tired with dealing with assholes/ That’s why I resist.” Take a look at what’s clearly trying to become the Antifa Anthem below.

Pre-orders for AmeriKKKant are going on here and via PledgeMusic. Find the album art and tracklist below.

AmeriKKKant Artwork:

AmeriKKKant Tracklist:

01. I Know Words

02. Twilight Zone

03. Victims of a Clown

04. TV5/4Chan

05. We’re Tired of It

06. Wargasm

07. Antifa

08. Game Over

09. AmeriKKKa

Ministry will support their new album with a five-week tour next spring. Chelsea Wolfe will join them on the road, and you can find the full itinerary below.

Ministry 2018 Tour Dates:

03/22 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

03/23 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre

03/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

03/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Thatre

03/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

03/31 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

04/01 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

04/03 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre

04/05 – Lincoln, NE @ Boubon Theatre

04/07 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

04/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

04/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

04/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

04/14 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

04/15 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

04/17 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/18 – Portland, ME @ Aura

04/19 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theatre

04/21 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre

04/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

04/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

04/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

04/26 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

04/28 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival